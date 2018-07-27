Police responding to Trump Tower after multiple suspicious packages found

(NYPD photo)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are responding to Trump Tower after multiple suspicious packages were found.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit is currently on the scene.


Fifth Avenue from 57th to 56th Street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The President and First Lady are currently in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest developments.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious packageMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYC Weather: Severe storms spark warnings, watches
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
NYC murder suspect arrested while allegedly raping woman
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
Report: Allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO of CBS
Man questioned after shocking Brooklyn road rage fight
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Show More
Woman's body found among trash pile in New Rochelle driveway
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver gets 7 years for corruption
DPW worker killed while removing tree in NJ park
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee to woods
More News