Police: New Jersey break-ins could be work of serial burglar

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in one New Jersey town are investigating a string of burglaries and urging residents to be be cautious and vigilant.

Authorities are also looking into whether the suspect breaking into homes in Franklin Township could also be responsible for a rash of similar incidents in North Brunswick and other municipalities.

The Franklin Township Police Department released photos of the suspect that were captured by a Ring doorbell. Anyone who notices any suspicious activity is urged to call police at 732-873-2300.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

In the North Brunswick incidents, police say the man was entering occupied homes and burglarizing them while the residents were asleep.

The suspect got away with alcohol and car keys, even stealing several cars. In one incident, there were 11 people asleep inside at the time of the burglary.

