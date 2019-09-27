Police: NJ man tried to lure 13-year-old boy in car

OLD TAPPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a predator who tried to lure a teenage boy into a car.
Authorities say the man pulled up to a 13-year-old boy in Old Tappan on Tuesday and attempted to lure him into a dark-colored sedan as the boy was walking home from school.
Police say the suspect tried to start a conversation about the Yankees, but the boy ran away.
