Police officials confirmed the arrest of a Perth Amboy man who was charged in the fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman Friday.Twenty-five-year-old Benny M. Pichardo Santos Arias was charged with murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree and hindering his own apprehension in the third degree.Police responded to the intersection of Sayre and Steadman Avenue and found the victim with multiple stab wounds Thursday at approximately 9:09 p.m.Esmeralda Cedeno, who was six-months pregnant, was transported to Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. The baby also did not survive.Autopsies on both are pending with the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office. The defendant is being held at the Middlesex County Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a Detention Hearing.The incident is currently being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cristiano at (732) 324-3800, or Detective Larsen at (732) 745-3263.----------