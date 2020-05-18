Police officer injured in Jersey City crash

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City police officer suffered injuries when a police cruiser overturned onto a sidewalk on Sunday night.

The cruiser flipped at Mallory Avenue and Communipaw Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.


A police sergeant escaped was hurt in the crash, but the injuries were not serious.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citynew jerseycar crashpolice officer injuredcar accidentnew jersey newsjersey citypolice officeraccident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV crash leaves multiple people dead
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Non-essential retail stores set to open Monday in NJ - with restrictions
NYC's Just Sam is the new American Idol
AccuWeather: Early clouds, late sun
Tropical storm Arthur moves closer to the Carolinas
1 dead after trapped inside burning home in NJ
Show More
NYPD will stop parties outside bars, mayor says
NYC beaches will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend
Cuomo takes COVID-19 test, explains NY rapid testing capacity
Manhattan artist pays tribute to healthcare workers with mural
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
More TOP STORIES News