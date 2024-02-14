3 police officers shot in Washington DC; injuries don't appear to be life-threatening

WASHINGTON -- Three police officers have been shot in Washington D.C., and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation's capital at about 8:30 a.m.

The police union said three of its members had been shot by a suspect and were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The officers were shot in hands and feet. A fourth police officer was also injured. All have non-life threating injuries, according to the police chief.

Officers were serving an arrest warrant related to an animal cruelty case. The details of the warrant were not immediately available.

At last check, the suspect was still barricaded and shooting at police, the police chief said during a press conference.

Several roads were closed in the area during the morning commute as the shooting unfolded.

The incident comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp rise in violent crime, fueled by more homicides and carjackings.

This is a developing story.