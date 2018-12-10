Police officer shot in friendly fire on Staten Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4869674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Fleischer has an update on the NYPD officer's condition.

An NYPD officer was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach in friendly fire on Staten Island.Officials say the officer was shot on 111 Lyman Avenue in Shore Acres just before 11 p.m. Sunday.The officer is currently in critical but stable condition at University North Hospital.The suspect was also shot, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.Officials say there was a possible domestic incident in the back of the location.The NYPD says the circumstances surrounding the police-involved shooting are being fully investigated.----------