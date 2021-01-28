NYPD officer shot in back in Bronx set to be released from hospital

31-year-old Officer Daniel Vargas, described as "a proud son of the Bronx," has been hospitalized since the Tuesday night gunfire.
The 24-year-old man who fired four times at the officer was held without bail following his arraignment in the Bronx.
Ajani Jones was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, which carries a 20-year-to-life sentence, as well as assault, weapon possession and possession of stolen property.
He has several prior arrests in New York City and New Jersey.
The shooting was captured on video by a camera aboard an MTA bus, prosecutors said at his arraignment.
The gun was reported stolen in South Carolina. Jones told police he had it because it's dangerous out there.
On Tuesday, 31-year-old Officer Vargas was shot after members of the Gun Violence Suppression Division saw Jones on Lafayette Avenue near White Plains Road just before 10:30 p.m.
Police say Jones immediately took off running. The officers made a U-turn in their unmarked car and followed.
Once under the scaffolding on Lafayette Ave, officials say the officers got out and chased Jones who they say pulled at a weapon and fired four shots.
One bullet hit Officer Vargas in the back, just below his protective vest.
Vargas fired once, but the 24-year-old suspect was not hit.
"Within minutes, within seconds, they were in a gunfight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
Witness Alicia Johnson commends the officers for what they did next.
"They called out who they were and they told him to get down," Johnson said. "He got down and they took him into custody."
The six-and-a-half-year veteran officer, whom the mayor called "a proud son of the Bronx," had been surrounded by family at the hospital, many of them police officers themselves.
"They are very upset. They are very upset," Shea said. "But at the same time, they realize - probably an element of shock - how it could have been very different."
Shea says this is yet another example of the skyrocketing number of gun arrests police are making.
So far this year, 417 arrests -- a 75 percent increase from the same time last year, about 16 gun arrests each day.
We need help in terms of legislative fixes," Shea said. "We need judges to keep dangerous people off the streets."
Sources tell Eyewitness News the plainclothes officers were actually looking for the suspect's brother. They wanted to talk with him about his role in a different shooting.
MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
It is the third shooting of an NYPD officer in the past three months. All the officers survived.
In November, two officers investigating a domestic violence complaint were shot in Queens in an exchange of gunfire that killed the suspect.
And on Christmas Eve, a police officer was shot in Brooklyn while responding to a call, also domestic violence.
ALSO READ: Driver injured after being pinned against own car in Manhattan hit-and-run
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip