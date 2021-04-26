Suffolk County police officer stabbed in line of duty set to be released from hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Long Island officer in critical condition after traffic stop stabbing

PATCHOGUE, Long Island -- A Suffolk County police officer who was stabbed in the line of duty could be released from the hospital on Monday.

Officer Christopher Racioppo was stabbed by a suspected drunk driver during a struggle in Patchogue on April 10.

Officer Racioppo nearly bled to death.



His condition improved while under the watchful care of doctors and nurses at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Doctors say Racioppo will continue his recovery at home.

ALSO READ | 61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the unprovoked attack in East Harlem.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OSCARS LIVE BLOG: Best moments from 93rd Academy Awards
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
Rash of shootings strikes NYC in 24-hour span
Group attacks driver leaving him with fractured skull
Woman standing outside disabled car on expressway struck, killed
Show More
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
Schumer urges restaurant owners to apply for relief program
Legislation calls for NYPD to report use of surveillance technology
De Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
More TOP STORIES News