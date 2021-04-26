Suffolk County police officer stabbed in line of duty set to be released from hospital

Officer Christopher Racioppo was stabbed by a suspected drunk driver during a struggle in Patchogue on April 10.
Officer Racioppo nearly bled to death.
His condition improved while under the watchful care of doctors and nurses at Stony Brook University Hospital.
Doctors say Racioppo will continue his recovery at home.
