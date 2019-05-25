Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was injured when he was struck by a car in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday near Riverdale and Chester Avenues in Brownsville.

Police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the car hit him.

The NYPD says the officer suffered bruises to the leg but no bones were broken.

It is still unclear whether the driver is in police custody.

