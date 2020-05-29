George Floyd

Minnesota authorities: Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested

The latest: The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for the latest updates.

