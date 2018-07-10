OFFICER CHARGED

Police officer, wife arraigned on casino robbery conspiracy charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the LI couple that conspired to rob a casino.

By
RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The Nassau County police officer and his wife accused of planning to hold up a high-roller patron at a local casino and rob an armored casino vehicle pled not guilty to conspiracy charges in court.

Bruce Moeller and his wife Christina Moeller, of Port Jefferson Station, were arraigned on a grand jury indictment in Riverhead Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said in May, Christina Moeller, who worked at Jake's 58 casino in Islandia, helped her husband plan to rob the patron at gunpoint with the help of another individual.

In a separate alleged plot, prosecutors said the husband and wife planned to rob a casino vehicle transporting casino proceeds.

"We are very confident that as this case continues and as more facts come out as the case unfolds, anyone accurately and objectively assessing this case will see it a lot differently than it may appear by reading the face of the indictment," said William Petrillo, Bruce Moeller's attorney.

Bruce Moeller, a Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, has been suspended without pay from the Nassau County Police Department.

Christina Moeller's attorney Thomas Spreer also said the case is not what it appears, although he would not elaborate.

"We believe there is a lot more to this case," he said.

The two are due back in court in September.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer chargedattempted robberySuffolk CountyRiverheadNassau CountyPort Jefferson Station
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER CHARGED
Palisades Parkway police chief resigns following drug arrest
Family of Eric Garner holds vigil at his gravesite in New Jersey
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
3 Long Island officers arrested after drug bust
More officer charged
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News