Police officers rush into burning house in Queens to save 82-year-old man trapped inside

By
HILLCREST, Queens (WABC) -- Police officers rushed into a burning house to save an elderly man trapped inside.

The two officers were in the right place at the right time when the fire broke out at the home in Hillcrest just after 7 p.m. Monday. They raced to the fire, beating the FDNY to the scene.

The officers from the 107th Precinct pulled out an 82-year-old man trapped inside. Every side of the two-story home on 173rd Street was burned, and windows were blown out on every floor.

There is extensive damage throughout the home, and the back exit was cluttered with debris.

The man was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered burns to his chest and smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the flames broke out on the first floor in the dining room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillcrestnew york citymanhattanrescueelderlyfirefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old girl knocked down, run over by school bus
Why one NY barber is cutting hair in the back of a truck
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Police officers taken to hospital after shots fired in Jersey City
NYPD locates juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
Missing dog reunited with family minutes before Christmas
Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of NYC bridge
Show More
Deer rescued after getting stuck on ice in NJ
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
Suspect arrested for stealing from blind woman
More TOP STORIES News