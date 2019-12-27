Police officers rush into burning house in Queens to save 82-year-old man trapped inside

HILLCREST, Queens (WABC) -- Police officers rushed into a burning house to save an elderly man trapped inside.The two officers were in the right place at the right time when the fire broke out at the home in Hillcrest just after 7 p.m. Monday. They raced to the fire, beating the FDNY to the scene.The officers from the 107th Precinct pulled out an 82-year-old man trapped inside. Every side of the two-story home on 173rd Street was burned, and windows were blown out on every floor.There is extensive damage throughout the home, and the back exit was cluttered with debris.The man was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered burns to his chest and smoke inhalation.Fire officials say the flames broke out on the first floor in the dining room.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------