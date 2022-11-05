2nd police officer released from hospital after Newark shooting

Both officers in the recent Newark police-involved shooting are expected to make a full recovery. The man who allegedly shot them is due in court.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A salute was made to a hero as the second of two police officers shot in Newark earlier in the week was released from the hospital.

Fellow officers cheered as Officer J. Aquino Friday, as he was wheeled out of University Hospital.

Aquino was shot in the shoulder on Tuesday, when 30-year-old Kendall Howard allegedly pulled a gun and fired at two officers Tuesday afternoon outside of a building on Van Velsor Place.

His partner was shot in the leg.

Eyewitness News cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as Aquino's partner was released.

They were responding to a call about someone spotting a suspect on the loose.

Howard is now charged with attempting to murder the two officers.

