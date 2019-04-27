Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.The accident happened Saturday morning just south of Exit 117 in the northbound express lanes in the Hazlet area.New Jersey State Police and other rescue personnel responded to the crash.Witnesses said five cars were involved and one of them is overturned. A medivac helicopter was called to the scene, and at least one person has been flown to an area hospital.State Police say all northbound lanes are closed through the area. Drivers in the southbound lanes are experiencing heavy rubbernecking delays.----------