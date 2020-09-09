Suspect shot by police officer during arrest in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Police officers opened fire on a suspect during an arrest in Jersey City.

The shooting happened in the area of MLK Drive and Union Street on Tuesday evening.

EMBED More News Videos

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea give update on police shooting.



Officials say the officers were forced to open fire after seeing the suspect with a gun in his pocket.

"Anytime that a police officer that is chasing, engaging an individual that has an armed weapon the police officer's life is in danger," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, "He is shaken up. He works in our crime unit, he has a good record as a police officer."

ALSO READ | Man threatens police officer with knife inside East Village deli

Three shots were fired, and the suspect was struck in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say they recovered a weapon at the scene.

The officer was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countypolice shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC cutting ties with hotel housing homeless amid public outcry
Restaurant owner says it was 'miracle' he survived armed robbery
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing girl
Racial disparities in policing have increased in NYC, data shows
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
Amtrak cancels some service due to train derailment
Travis Scott's go-to McDonald's order now a menu option
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
What we know about candy factory giveaway
1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in NYC courtyard
'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
More TOP STORIES News