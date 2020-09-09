Suspect shot by police officer during arrest in Jersey City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6414894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea give update on police shooting.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Police officers opened fire on a suspect during an arrest in Jersey City.The shooting happened in the area of MLK Drive and Union Street on Tuesday evening.Officials say the officers were forced to open fire after seeing the suspect with a gun in his pocket."Anytime that a police officer that is chasing, engaging an individual that has an armed weapon the police officer's life is in danger," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, "He is shaken up. He works in our crime unit, he has a good record as a police officer."Three shots were fired, and the suspect was struck in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.Police say they recovered a weapon at the scene.The officer was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.----------