Police are investigating after a 13-month-old child was found dead in New Jersey Saturday night.Police say it appeared the mother had apparently overdosed on heroin and rolled over on to the baby boy, smothering him.The child's mother has been arrested in connection to the death and charged with child endangerment.Police in Lumberton Township say they received a 911 call from the child's grandmother around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.When officers arrived they say they found the child and mother, unresponsive in the mother's bed.Police revived the mother with a shot of Narcan, but first responders performing CPR could not revive the child.He was pronounced dead at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly.----------