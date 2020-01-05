Police: Peeping Tom records woman inside her shower in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island -- A man is being charged for videotaping a woman while she was taking a shower on Saturday.Paul Cotugno, 31, entered the rear yard of the victim's residence located on Mineola Avenue.Cotugno used a chair to view inside the bathroom window so he could record the victim showering on his cell phone.The woman, 25, screamed and Cotugno fled the scene.He was apprehended a short time later and placed under arrest.Cotugno is being charged with Unlawful Surveillance 2nd degree and two counts of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree.He was arraigned Sunday at the First District Court, and released with a court date set on January 23.----------