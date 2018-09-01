PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a man broke into a Brooklyn home and raped an 11-year-old girl.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Flatbush Avenue and Winthrop Street in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn.
Police said the suspect managed to gain access to the second-floor bedroom through a window. Once inside, officials say he approached the victim while she was sleeping and raped her.
The girl called out for her parents, who called 911, and the suspect fled through a window, police said.
The victim was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.
Surveillance video showed the man walking near Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue, and another video shows him near Ocean Avenue and Church Avenue.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
