Police: Possible drunk driver plows into New Jersey home, assaults firefighter

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible drunk driver plowed into a home in New Jersey, and then he was arrested for assaulting a firefighter.
Police say the driver went off the road and right through the house in Paterson.
While firefighters worked to pull the driver out of the car, he began to attack them.
At one point, he even punched one of the firefighters in the eye.
