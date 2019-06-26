Police investigating suspicious death of woman inside Queens home

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are calling the death of a 26-year-old woman who was found lifeless in her home Monday night suspicious.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jennifer Richard's body was found in her bed when her mother returned to their home in South Richmond Hill just after 6 p.m.

There was no apparent trauma to the body and no signs of forced entry to the home, police say.

"We're doing interviews, detectives are looking for video, there's different people that live in the area, in the house that we're speaking to, so that's part of the investigation," NYPD Detective Bureau Assistant Chief William Aubry said.

Investigators say Richard has no history of medical problems, drug use or domestic violence.

The medical examiner will now conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmond hillqueensnew york citynypdsuspicious deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after man visiting NYC punched, killed
Rent Guidelines Board makes decision on NYC rent hike
New Jersey woman accused of stabbing twin sister to death
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Taxi drivers threaten to 'shut down the airports' over proposed $4 tax
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
Show More
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
NYC family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home
Medal of Honor awarded to Iraq War veteran from New York
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
Woman killed in LI hit and run, suspect was known to her
More TOP STORIES News