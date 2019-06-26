Police investigating suspicious death of woman inside Queens home

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are calling the death of a 26-year-old woman who was found lifeless in her home Monday night suspicious.Authorities say 26-year-old Jennifer Richard's body was found in her bed when her mother returned to their home in South Richmond Hill just after 6 p.m.There was no apparent trauma to the body and no signs of forced entry to the home, police say."We're doing interviews, detectives are looking for video, there's different people that live in the area, in the house that we're speaking to, so that's part of the investigation," NYPD Detective Bureau Assistant Chief William Aubry said.Investigators say Richard has no history of medical problems, drug use or domestic violence.The medical examiner will now conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.----------