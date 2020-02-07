Police: Pair of thieves steal puppy from pet store in Westchester

GREENBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for two people who were caught on camera stealing a puppy from a pet store in Westchester County.Officials say the two people were seen walking out of the pet store in Greenburgh on Wednesday, carrying a French Bulldog puppy.Store workers say the couple acted as if they were going to buy the puppy.The French Bulldog is only 15 weeks old.No arrests have been made at this time.----------