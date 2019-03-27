Crime & Safety

48-year-old man fatally shot while sitting in car in Washington Heights

Tim Fleischer has the latest on a deadly shooting in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police pursued an alleged gunman on foot into a building following a deadly shooting in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near West 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

Authorities say the 48-year-old victim man was fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle at the intersection.

He was shot several times, and the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The gunman, described as a man in his 20s wearing a black jacket a black baseball cap, fled the scene.

He was pursued by officers, police said, and was last seen heading into the rear of a building on West 180th Street.

The foot pursuit was called off after the suspect was not located, but the manhunt continues.

Police have recovered a gun at the scene.

