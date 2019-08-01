Police pursuit in Newburgh, New York, ends in crash

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- A police pursuit in Orange County, New York, ended in a crash.

Officials said police started pursuing a vehicle on the Thruway, which got off in Newburgh.

The pursued vehicle then crashed into another vehicle near NY-300 and NY-17K, which is east of I-87.

Police do not know how many people were in the pursued vehicle nor the vehicle that was struck.

No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

Police have not released the reason why the vehicle was being pursued.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

