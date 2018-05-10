Police questioning 3 suspects in Brooklyn shooting, crash

The crash and shooting happened in East Flatbush.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are questioning three suspects after a man was shot in the head and chest.

Authroities say the suspects were caught after a violent crash.

The shooting happened on Avenue L in Canarsie Wednesday night.

The shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspects then took off in a BMW before crashing into another car less than two miles away in East Flatbush.

There was a 3-year-old boy in that car, who was checked out at the hospital.

Related Topics:
shootingcar crashCanarsieEast FlatbushBrooklynNew York City
