Police in Brooklyn are questioning three suspects after a man was shot in the head and chest.Authroities say the suspects were caught after a violent crash.The shooting happened on Avenue L in Canarsie Wednesday night.The shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition.The suspects then took off in a BMW before crashing into another car less than two miles away in East Flatbush.There was a 3-year-old boy in that car, who was checked out at the hospital.