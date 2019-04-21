Police release new images of man suspected of throwing urine on MTA workers in the Bronx

Police have released much clearer images of a man suspected of throwing urine on two MTA workers in the Bronx.
The man is seen holding up a bottle filled with what looks like urine.
Officials say on April 12th, the man allegedly punched an MTA conductor on the 6 train, and then doused her with urine inside the Brook Avenue Subway stop.
An hour later, the same suspect allegedly tossed urine on a bus driver on Grand Concourse.
Police are still looking for him.
