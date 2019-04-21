Police release new images of man suspected of throwing urine on MTA workers in the Bronx

Sandra Bookman has the details.

By Eyewitness News
Police have released much clearer images of a man suspected of throwing urine on two MTA workers in the Bronx.

The man is seen holding up a bottle filled with what looks like urine.

Officials say on April 12th, the man allegedly punched an MTA conductor on the 6 train, and then doused her with urine inside the Brook Avenue Subway stop.

An hour later, the same suspect allegedly tossed urine on a bus driver on Grand Concourse.

Police are still looking for him.
