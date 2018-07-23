Police release photos of former Bush doctor and suspect moments before fatal shooting

ENJOLI FRANCIS
Police have released images from the moment right before a onetime doctor for former President George H.W. Bush was gunned down as he rode his bicycle in Houston.

Cardiologist Mark Hausknecht, 65, was shot and killed as he rode his bike Friday, according to Houston Methodist Hospital. In a statement, his wife Dr. Georgia Hsieh called her husband's death "devastating."

In still photos released Sunday, police used the color green to indicate Hausknecht and red for the suspect.

"The Dr. is headed north at 6700 Main & crossing into the W Holcombe Blvd intersect," police said.

"[In the] 2nd & 3rd photos are suspect behind the Dr. The shooting happened moments later, one block away," the police said in a post on Twitter.

"This 4th (and last) photo is moments after the shooting as the suspect heads west on Southgate Blvd toward Travis St. These are the only images available for release at this time," police said.

Former president George H.W. Bush released a statement about Hausknecht's death through his spokesman.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush said in his statement. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our hearts."

Houston police also released a composite sketch of the suspect on Saturday.

Police said they are searching for a white or Hispanic male suspect about 30 years old who was wearing a dark jacket and fled the scene.

The suspect was riding a bike when he rode past the doctor and, "turned and fired two shots," police said at a news conference Friday.

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Woman killed, daughters injured in NJ house collapse
Warning in Westchester after 3 people attacked by fox
NYPD: Man bit off piece of victim's lip in subway station fight
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Large tree crashes through roof of house in New Jersey
Suspect not guilty, jury deadlocked on 2 in Cuomo aide's death
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Shooting victims outraged over MGM's lawsuit against them
Show More
Stand your ground: Man won't be charged in parking lot death
Woman impaled in chest by beach umbrella
LIRR derailment: More trains canceled for evening commute
New York Daily News to cut newsroom staff in half
CT house repaired after Superstorm Sandy falls off pilings
More News