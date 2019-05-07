EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police released new information and photos about the victim and the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in East Patchogue.
Suffolk County officers responded to Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at about 4:30 a.m. on April 28th after a passing motorist called 911 to report a body in the roadway.
30-year-old Alexis Velasquez of Bellport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe he was riding his bicycle eastbound when he was struck by a silver or gray Nissan SUV that fled eastbound on Montauk Highway after the crash. The vehicle has front-end damage, police say.
Police released a photo of the victim and of the type of vehicle they believe was involved in the crash. They hope that the photos can help lead them to an arrest.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. All calls will be kept confidential.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police release picture of victim, vehicle in East Patchogue hit-and-run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More