Police in Brooklyn are searching for the man who flashed a young girl on the subway.The NYPD released a new sketch of the suspect.Police say the man exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a Southbound F train as it approached the Ditmas Avenue station.It happened during the morning rush hour at 7 a.m. on February 7.The victim screamed and the suspect ran away.The individual is described as 30 to 40 years old, 5'8" to 6'0", with a scar on his right cheek; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------