Police release unusual sketch of England burglary suspect

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect.Some wondered if this was for real or if there had been a mistake.The police department in Warwickshire said they produced the sketch based on the victim's description.Police say this suspect and another man stole money from a female victim.----------