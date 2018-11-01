Police release video of encounter with pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Video was released of a police encounter with suspect Cesar Sayoc.

Eyewitness News
PLANTATION, Florida (WABC) --
Police in Boca Raton, Florida have released video of an encounter they had with pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc.

It happened in September when he was sleeping in his van covered with political stickers in the parking lot of a gym.

Sayoc was cooperative, telling police he was resting in his van after his shift and was about to work out.

Asked by police if he was a Trump fan, Sayoc said yes.

Sayoc was arrested last week in connection with at least 13 pipe bombs mailed to several prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump.

Sayoc was born in Brooklyn and attended college in North Carolina before moving to the Miami suburbs in the late 1980s. He is an amateur bodybuilder and former stripper whose online resume describes him as a promoter and booking agent for male stripper and burlesque shows.

RELATED: What we know about pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc

RELATED: Who are the targets of the suspected pipe bomb packages

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosives foundsuspicious packagecory bookerFloridaNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
Investigation into mail bombs sent to Dems after TWC scare
Top Stories
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Lessons learned: Bodega owner saves teen from attack
Reward offered in unsolved murder of young couple on LI
Grinch takes on Bloomingdale's: Exclusive look at holiday windows
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Attorneys for child sex abuse victims demand AG investigation
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Show More
Queens girl wants to find thief who stole scarecrow from her porch
Exclusive: Video shows LI crash that left 4 pedestrians hurt
Shot fired during fight shatters window of 11-year-old boy
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
Whistleblower: NJ Transit ignored warnings about staffing
More News