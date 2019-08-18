Police rescue woman who jumped into Hudson River near Chelsea Piers

CHELSEA PIERS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two quick-acting NYPD officers are being called heroes.They rescued a woman who jumped into the Hudson River near Chelsea Piers.Christopher Collins and Tim Poon got a call of a woman in the water on Sunday morning.The woman's former boyfriend says he broke up with her, and that is when she took his backpack and jumped into the water.Collins says he noticed she was struggling because she had a big backpack on. He says he then swam with her to the buoy.The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Doctors expect her to fully recover.----------