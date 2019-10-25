Police respond to bomb threats at Connecticut synagogue

Authorities responded to Congregation B'NAI Israel in the 2700 block of Park Ave just after 2 p.m.
1411hrs, BPD received 2 bomb threat calls directed at 2710 Park Ave(Congregation B’NAI Israel). Bridgeport Police are on scene investigating. State Police bomb scene has been put on standby.— Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) October 25, 2019
The building was evacuated and the police department requested a bomb dog.
The incident comes just ahead of the one-year mark since a man opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
