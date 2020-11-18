Police respond to hostage situation in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are responding to a hostage situation in Queens on Tuesday night.

Officials say the incident is taking place at 125th Street in South Ozone Park, where police are currently staged.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

