VALHALLA, New York (WABC) --Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday morning.
Authorities say the incident involved a female patient and a male visitor who were both in their 70s.
Officials say the shooting was contained to a single room and there was no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital or any other medical institution.
An active investigation was underway while police conducted a floor-by-floor search of the building.
The hospital was locked down while authorities responded to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
