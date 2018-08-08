EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3907585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rawvideo from Westchester Medical Center as police investigate an incident

Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday morning.Authorities say the incident involved a female patient and a male visitor who were both in their 70s.Officials say the shooting was contained to a single room and there was no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital or any other medical institution.An active investigation was underway while police conducted a floor-by-floor search of the building.The hospital was locked down while authorities responded to the scene.----------