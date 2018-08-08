Police respond to apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center; No ongoing threat

VALHALLA, New York (WABC) --
Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident involved a female patient and a male visitor who were both in their 70s.

Officials say the shooting was contained to a single room and there was no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital or any other medical institution.

An active investigation was underway while police conducted a floor-by-floor search of the building.

The hospital was locked down while authorities responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

