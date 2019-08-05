Police respond to report of explosion at home in Westchester County

MILLWOOD, New York (WABC) -- New Castle police are responding to reports of an explosion at a house in Westchester County.The incident was reported on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. on Monday evening.A neighbor spoke with Eyewitness News and described their house shaking and windows blowing out."It looks like a wrecking ball just went through the house," the neighbor said.The neighbor does not believe the home is occupied and so far no injuries have been reported.Few other details were released and it is not yet clear what caused the explosion.----------