Police respond to report of explosion at home in Westchester County

MILLWOOD, New York (WABC) -- New Castle police are responding to reports of an explosion at a house in Westchester County.

The incident was reported on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. on Monday evening.

A neighbor spoke with Eyewitness News and described their house shaking and windows blowing out.

"It looks like a wrecking ball just went through the house," the neighbor said.

The neighbor does not believe the home is occupied and so far no injuries have been reported.

Few other details were released and it is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
millwoodwestchester countyexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where is this girl's family?
Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming in NYC
Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute tells his story
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
R. Kelly facing new charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
Show More
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Research does not support blaming mass shootings on mental illness
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
5 firefighters and a baby hurt in Bronx multi-alarm fire
More TOP STORIES News