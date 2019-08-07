Police respond to reports of man with weapon at USA Today/Gannett building in McLean, Virginia

MCLEAN, Virginia -- Police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building in McLean, Virginia.

Images posted to Twitter Wednesday show hundreds of office workers evacuated from the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, which houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.



A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.

Fairfax County Police Department said a call came in around 11:56 a.m. reporting a person with a weapon. Officials have been on the scene for about an hour and have not been able to confirm shots being fired.

Police are trying to verify the source of the call.

The building is located near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs, according to USA Today.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Woman raped at Brooklyn park; suspect caught on camera
AccuWeather Alert: Strong thunderstorms today
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Times Square panic: Not a shooting, but a backfiring motorcycle
'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon
New photos released of man who stole car with child inside
Show More
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Shannon's Law: Making mammograms affordable to more women
Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank
New, protected bike lanes fast-tracked for Brooklyn
Protest rally planned as Trump to visit El Paso
More TOP STORIES News