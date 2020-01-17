Police respond to reports of shots fired in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large police presence is responding in Midtown after there were reports of shots fired.
Dozens of cops responded to the scene in front of a TD Bank at 42nd Street and 9th Ave just after 1 p.m.
Three corners of the intersection were taped off and pedestrians were not being let through the area.
So far no injuries have been reported, but the search for victims continues.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
