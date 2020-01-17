Police respond to reports of shots fired in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large police presence is responding in Midtown after there were reports of shots fired.

Dozens of cops responded to the scene in front of a TD Bank at 42nd Street and 9th Ave just after 1 p.m.

Three corners of the intersection were taped off and pedestrians were not being let through the area.

So far no injuries have been reported, but the search for victims continues.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citynypdshots fired
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JFK, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
Defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced up to 12 years
Man follows young girl walking her dog in New Jersey
Man accused of causing $51M in damage in NJ fire will remain in custody
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
Debris falls from building in NYC day after deadly incident
Show More
Deaf man sues PornHub over lack of closed captioning
Jury of selected for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in NYC
Gov. Cuomo announces 2 more vaping-related deaths in NY
Search on for bleach attacker at NYC subway station
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
More TOP STORIES News