Police responding to foul odor find woman dead in New York City apartment

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman found dead with obvious signs of trauma to her body.The incident was reported in the 2400 block of University Avenue just after 10 p.m. on July 12.Authorities were called for a report of a foul odor and discovered Cindi Olivo inside the apartment.She was pronounced her dead at the scene.The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.