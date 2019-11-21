Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police looking for a missing Connecticut bar owner say they have found her body.
Waterbury police say Janet Avalo-Alvarez's body was found in a wooded area of Wolcott on Tuesday, a few miles from where she was last seen.
Avalo-Alvarez, 26, was last seen Nov. 12 at La Guacara Taina, the Waterbury bar she co-owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez.
Peguero-Gomez's car was found at a New Jersey airport. He has dual citizenship in the Dominican Republic.
Police are calling him a suspect in the case.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
