Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police looking for a missing Connecticut bar owner say they have found her body.Waterbury police say Janet Avalo-Alvarez's body was found in a wooded area of Wolcott on Tuesday, a few miles from where she was last seen.Avalo-Alvarez, 26, was last seen Nov. 12 at La Guacara Taina, the Waterbury bar she co-owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez.Peguero-Gomez's car was found at a New Jersey airport. He has dual citizenship in the Dominican Republic.Police are calling him a suspect in the case.(Some information from the Associated Press)