Detroit Serial Killer Investigation: Chief says man tied to 3 deaths, assaults

DETROIT -- Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he believes a man being held in connection with the deaths of three women and charged in the sexual assault of another is responsible for those crimes and others.
Craig spoke Monday about Deangelo Martin, who was charged earlier in the day with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder a 26-year-old woman in an east side home. Martin, who doesn't have an attorney, is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
Craig said the 34-year-old Martin hasn't been charged with the murders, but the chief sees similarities between the slayings and the assaults of at least two women.
Martin was taken into custody Friday, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year.
Craig said they are looking at more cases in the city and a nearby suburb that could be connected.
Mayor Mike Duggan predicted it would take two weeks to check 1,000 properties on Detroit's east side. Other crews then will board up the houses, a job that could last through July, before they're eventually demolished.
The bodies of three women have been found in separate vacant houses since March, the latest one Wednesday. Only one so far has been ruled a homicide. But Duggan said there's a "strong possibility" that one person is responsible for the deaths.
Craig believes the women could have been lured into blighted houses, raped and killed. He suspects two worked in the sex trade.
"It appears we may have a serial killer," Craig said.
The chief said the third victim was a 55-year-old woman whose name he declined to release because her family had not yet been notified. The other women have been identified as Nancy Harrison, 52, and Trevesene Ellis, 53.
"We have been getting regular leads, tips" about the deaths this week, Craig said. "We're following up on each and every one. ... We're going to find this violent predatory criminal."
Abandoned houses have marred Detroit for years. The city has demolished about 18,000 properties since 2014 and has another 18,000 houses to go, Duggan said.
"Getting these houses down is absolutely critical," the mayor said.
