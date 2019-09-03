Driver charged after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Murder and manslaughter charges have been filed against a driver who police say deliberately hit a bicyclist.

The deadly incident near Broadway and Ellery Street in Bushwick was caught on camera just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say 41-year-old Korey Johnson was driving his SUV when he spotted 47-year-old Donald Robert breaking into cars.

They say he drove towards Robert and crashed into him, then stayed at the scene.

Robert was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he later died,.

Police say both men have approximately 40 prior arrests.

