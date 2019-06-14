Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home

By
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Thirteen people were injured when a four-alarm fire burned through three homes Brooklyn and investigators now believe the blaze was intentionally set.

Investigators believe the fire started with a Nissan parked in the driveway. They say someone set it on fire, possibly to send a message to the rabbi who lives there.

A neighbor's security camera caught the moment that car went up in flames. Seconds later you could see a man running from the scene.

It didn't take long for that fire to spread to the home on East 17th Street and two neighboring homes as well. A ball of fire woke up the neighborhood at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Neighbors identified the man who lives there as Rabbi Jonathan Max.

Now police are focusing their attention on a man who has had a longstanding grievance with Rabbi Max, but so far, they have not named him publicly as a suspect.

Working smoke detectors may have saved everyone's lives.

More than a dozen people were injured, including some firefighters, an EMS lieutenant, and a six-week-old baby who took in a lot of smoke.

