Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for an attacker who threw urine on 2 female MTA workers in the Bronx.
The attacks happened about an hour apart Friday morning.
The first incident happened on the 6 train in the Brook Avenue station in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Police say a man exiting the train punched the conductor in the face and threw urine on her.
About an hour later a bus driver was pulling up to a stop on 138th Street in the Grand Concourse.
The driver said she saw a man who looked like he was holding a cup of coffee. She loaded her passengers onto the bus and as she was driving away she said the man threw urine at her, hitting her in the face and eyes.
The workers union is warning employees to be on the lookout, keep their windows closed and make sure they are wearing goggles.
Police are going through surveillance video in a search for clues.
