Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers

EMBED <>More Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest on the attacks on 2 TMA workers.

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for an attacker who threw urine on 2 female MTA workers in the Bronx.

The attacks happened about an hour apart Friday morning.

The first incident happened on the 6 train in the Brook Avenue station in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Police say a man exiting the train punched the conductor in the face and threw urine on her.

About an hour later a bus driver was pulling up to a stop on 138th Street in the Grand Concourse.

The driver said she saw a man who looked like he was holding a cup of coffee. She loaded her passengers onto the bus and as she was driving away she said the man threw urine at her, hitting her in the face and eyes.

The workers union is warning employees to be on the lookout, keep their windows closed and make sure they are wearing goggles.

Police are going through surveillance video in a search for clues.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymtaattack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Student critically hurt in fall from tower at Fordham University
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday
Massive fire tears through building with popular Jersey Shore restaurant
Mets analyst Darling (chest mass) to take leave
Westchester student on life support after suspected case of hazing at college
Construction worker killed after accident involving crane in NYC
Show More
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Man sues parents for trashing porn collection worth alleged $29K
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Booker to launch 2020 campaign tour from Newark
More TOP STORIES News