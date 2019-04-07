Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck a 14-year-old girl as she was crossing a street in Brooklyn.
The NYPD has released video from the accident that occurred March 27 on 47th Street at 9th Avenue in Borough Park.
A woman driving a black Dodge Challenger struck the teen as she crossed 47th Street.
Police say the driver got out of the car to check on the girl but fled the scene when a witness called 911.
Video of the incident shows the girl getting lifted off the ground and pushed practically into oncoming traffic.
The victim, Xin Yi Wang, had been walking home from the D train after going to school in Chinatown.
She was taken to Maimonides Hospital with bruising to her torso and legs.
The driver is described as white female, 35-40 years-old, medium-heavy set with brown hair. She was last seen driving a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plates.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
