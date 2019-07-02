Police search for gunman who shot man in Crown Heights park

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman in Brooklyn after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. in Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights.
The 47-year-old victim had apparently gotten into a dispute with the gunman.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
So far, there are no arrests.
