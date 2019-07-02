Police search for gunman who shot man in Crown Heights park

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman in Brooklyn after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights.

The 47-year-old victim had apparently gotten into a dispute with the gunman.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Man sues Hardee's, says he didn't get enough hash rounds
Sarin scare prompts multi-building evacuation at Facebook complex
2 people injured in police-involved shooting in Jersey City
AccuWeather: Turning hotter, more humid
Show More
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Commuting nightmare: NEC trains resume after fire on work train
NJ town faces backlash for early July 4th celebration
Teen critical, 2nd worker hurt in fall from makeshift scaffold
Groups of girls attack other girls at SI mall, patrols stepped up
More TOP STORIES News