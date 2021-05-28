Police search for man accused of raping 3 13-year-old girls in Springfield Gardens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man sought by NYPD for allegedly raping teen girls inside his Queens home

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who's suspected of raping three young teenage girls inside a Queens home.

According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls at his Springfield Gardens home between October of 2020 and May 2021.


He's described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and has a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in New York City

EMBED More News Videos

According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfield gardensqueensnew york cityrapesex abuse against childrenteen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in NYC
NJ ends indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
AccuWeather Alert: Holiday weekend starts off wet
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Sgt. Wilem Wong
MTA employee punched and kicked in Harlem subway station
Show More
Desperate search underway in Brooklyn for woman's missing ring
Sanitation workers rescue family from burning apartment
Suspect sought after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face
How will the next NYC mayor deal with the NYPD?
San Jose shooter said he hated work years before killing 9: Officers
More TOP STORIES News