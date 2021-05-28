Police search for man accused of raping 3 13-year-old girls in Springfield Gardens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10705718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who's suspected of raping three young teenage girls inside a Queens home.According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls at his Springfield Gardens home between October of 2020 and May 2021.He's described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and has a Jamaican accent.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------