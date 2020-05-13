Police search for man in Upper West Side movie theater break-in

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man who may have broken into a movie theater on the Upper West Side.

Police say a supervisor from AMC was making a round at the theater when they noticed the man on a camera.


It was reported around 7 p.m. at the Broadway location on Tuesday.

Officers did a complete search, and couldn't find anyone.


