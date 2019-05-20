Police search for man who exposed himself to 2 girls in Uniondale Park

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to two girls in Nassau County.

Investigators say the flasher targeted the girls while they were walking through Uniondale Park on Saturday afternoon.

They say the man was standing in the backyard of a home on Northern Parkway when he exposed himself.

He then drove away in a gray four-door sedan.

