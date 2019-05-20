UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to two girls in Nassau County.
Investigators say the flasher targeted the girls while they were walking through Uniondale Park on Saturday afternoon.
They say the man was standing in the backyard of a home on Northern Parkway when he exposed himself.
He then drove away in a gray four-door sedan.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police search for man who exposed himself to 2 girls in Uniondale Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More