Search on for man who fired gun in emergency room of hospital in upstate NY

Police are searching for the man who fired a gun in a hospital in Ulster County.

Eyewitness News
ELLENVILLE, New York (WABC) --
Authorities say they're looking for a man suspected of firing a gun in the emergency room of a hospital in upstate New York.

State police say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. Friday at Ellenville Regional Hospital, in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Albany.

Investigators have released new images of the suspect, identified as Joshua Stuart.

New York State police say he fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found in a nearby town.

They also say Stuart should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, and shouldn't be approached.

Residents in the Ellenville area are being asked to check their security cameras for anyone matching his description.

Troopers say Stuart is white, in his early 40s and was wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

A statement issued by the hospital Friday morning says the shooting occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient. The hospital has reopened.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
